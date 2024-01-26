26 januari 2024 10:35 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Healthcare Latest news

Successful Open Day Cervical Cancer Screening on Bonaire

79


KRALENDIJK – On Thursday the team of Population Screening Caribbean Netherlands in collaboration with Fundashon Mariadal, organized an open day on cervical cancer screening. 

Here, interested persons could address all their questions regarding the population screening on cervical cancer. Women between the ages 30 and 60 could immediately schedule an appointment for a swab test.

Information

For further information about cervical cancer screening, you can contact them by telephone or Whatsapp (+599) 781 0476 or by email screeningCN@rivm.nl.

Related Posts

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius