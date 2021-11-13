Successful speed meet ‘Ban traha den Turismo

- 17Shares
KRALENDIJK – The first speed meet, organized by Plenchi di Trabou, BONHATA and TCB last Thursday to bring together local job seekers and employers in the tourism sector, was a success. No less than 22 employers met local jobseekers at Jong Bonaire.
Jobseekers were able to update and print their CVs on the spot and had several introductory interviews in a short period of time. Hotels, resorts, diving schools and restaurants hired 6 candidates directly during the speed meet and made 37 appointments for follow-up interviews, internships and in-house trainings.
Susan Willems, manager of Plenchi di Trabou: “With this speed meet we have taken the first step towards meeting the urgent demand for personnel from the tourism sector and increasing the opportunities for job-seekers on the island.”
Job seekers who missed the speed meet ‘Ban traha den Turismo’ can still register with Plenchi di Trabou.
