13 November 2021 16:32 pm

Successful speed meet ‘Ban traha den Turismo

KRALENDIJK – The first speed meet, organized by Plenchi di Trabou, BONHATA and TCB last Thursday to bring together local job seekers and employers in the tourism sector, was a success. No less than 22 employers met local jobseekers at Jong Bonaire.

Jobseekers were able to update and print their CVs on the spot and had several introductory interviews in a short period of time. Hotels, resorts, diving schools and restaurants hired 6 candidates directly during the speed meet and made 37 appointments for follow-up interviews, internships and in-house trainings.

Susan Willems, manager of Plenchi di Trabou: “With this speed meet we have taken the first step towards meeting the urgent demand for personnel from the tourism sector and increasing the opportunities for job-seekers on the island.” 

Job seekers who missed the speed meet ‘Ban traha den Turismo’ can still register with Plenchi di Trabou.

