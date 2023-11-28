Successful youth participation meeting at Passangrahan

KRALENDIJK- On Friday, November 24, the Registry of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) welcomed a visit from the Youth Participation Group. The group enjoyed a tour of Passangrahan, followed by a unique opportunity to simulate an Island Council meeting.

The highlight of the visit was when the young deputies presented their proposed plans. This was followed by a question-and-answer session with the members of the Children’s Island Council, giving the youth a real-life experience of how democratic processes work. To enhance the authenticity of the exercise, the members of the Children’s Island Council then cast their votes to decide whether the proposed plan should be implemented.

The children not only had a fun and engaging experience but also gained valuable insights into the functioning of local governance. The interactive and educational nature of the activity allowed them to learn about the decision-making process, teamwork, and the responsibilities of public service.

Youth Engagement

The Island Council of Bonaire expresses its commitment to promoting youth engagement and providing educational opportunities for the community. “Activities like these contribute to building a strong bond between the younger generation and the workings of local government,” said Xenah Cecilia, council advisor for communication & protocol.