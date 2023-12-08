Sunday annual Rotarally 2023

KRALENDIJK – On Sunday, December 10, the annual and fun Rotarally, organized by the Rotary Club Bonaire, is once again set to take place. The starting point is next to the sports hall (Kompleho Deportivo Bonaire) on Kaya Amsterdam, with the route concluding at Edison Reina’s kunuku. Following the rally, participants can relish in a delightful BBQ and a bar offering a selection of beverages.

The proceeds from the Rotarally contribute to various social causes on Bonaire. The Rotary Club Bonaire supports organizations such as the Alzheimer Foundation, the Caregiver Foundation, Project Foundation (holiday plan), Unkobon’s initiative for the social minimum, Tera Barra, and numerous other significant endeavors.

Interested in joining? For $75 per car, which includes two BBQ tickets, car enthusiasts can participate in this enjoyable event. Participation and BBQ tickets are available at various locations, including Rotary Club members, Sunbelt Realty, Luciano’s, and Akkermans Auto Supplies.