KRALENDIJK – On Sunday, September 3, there will be another open day at the Department of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries (LVV).

The open days, which offer plenty to see, taste, and hear, are generally well-attended. LVV Director Maurice Adriaens mentioned that there will be a special shuttle bus running tomorrow to transport visitors between the parking lot and the LVV.

The open day will start at 8 AM and will last till 3 PM.