Sunrentals’ annual fundraising campaign “Every Child a Christmas Gift”

KRALENDIJK – Sunrentals Bonaire organizes an annual fundraising campaign for ‘Every Child a Christmas Gift.’ The project, named ‘Pasku Briante,’ has been organized by the Bonaire Youth Foundation since 2000 with the aim of providing gifts to underprivileged children on Bonaire.

The gifts should not cost more than $20 each and can be delivered (unwrapped) to the collection point at Kaya Grandi 65, the office of Sunrentals. The Youth Foundation will organize a special event where all invited children will receive their gifts, play games, and celebrate Christmas together!

The raised funds (monetary donations) will be used for additional gifts, decorations, food, and drinks during the celebration. The deadline for gift submissions is December 21.