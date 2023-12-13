Supervision & Enforcement Department Bonaire starts price controls Supermarkets

KRALENDIJK – Employees of the Supervision & Enforcement Department of Bonaire Government have started this week with the execution of price controls in various supermarkets on the island.

The purpose of the controls is to ensure that no exaggerated margins are applied to essential food products. Concern exists about an increase in price which is higher than warranted by actual the rise in actual costs.

Of course, higher food prices for essential products will mainly impact lower-income families. “Fair prices for basic products are instrumental to lighten the financial burden on many families”, according to the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB).

Report

The Public Entity will also publish their findings from the price controls to be held in the coming period. This will be done together with consumer organisation Fundashon Tienda pa Konsumidó.