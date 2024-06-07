Saba Support for school supplies available again for parents in Saba and Statia Redactie 07-06-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Parents and guardians of school-going children can once again apply for financial support for school supplies such as uniforms, shoes, and stationery this year. This applies to both primary and secondary school students, according to a press release from the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN).

In Bonaire, families with an income of up to $2,100 net per month are eligible for this support. Applications can be submitted via email or in person during special consultation hours at the SZW office in Kralendijk.

In Sint Eustatius, the same income limit of $2,100 net per month applies. Parents and guardians can visit the SZW office from Monday to Thursday in the morning to submit their applications.

For children in primary education and students on Saba, parents or guardians can contact the Public Entity of their island for information on conditions and required documents. On Saba, applications for both primary and secondary school supplies can be submitted at the Saba Community Development Department.

Required Documents

Applicants must fill out the form available at www.rijksdienstcn.com under ‘Social Affairs.’ Required documents include a copy of a valid sédula, recent pay slips and bank statements, proof of enrollment in secondary school or the latest primary school report, and proof of legal guardianship if applicable.

More information and application forms are available at www.rijksdienstcn.com.