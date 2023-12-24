Suriname Airways resumes flights to Brazil and adds Barbados to route network

PARAMARIBO – Surinam Airways says they are pleased to announce that they have resumed flights to and from Belém do Para as of December 13th, 2023.

The airline has also expanded their flights to Miami to six flights per week. The new flights to Miaimi are combined with flights to Aruba and Curaçao.

“To close 2023 with another milestone, the destination Paramaribo – Barbados became part of our regional schedule as of December 20th. This new route will offer two flights per week on Wednesdays and Sundays, connecting Paramaribo with Georgetown and Bridgetown”, according to a statement from the carrier.

Comeback

Surinam Airways is still fighting to come back from the brink after a severe crisis had left the airline for nearly two years without a single plane. However, after earlier adding a Boeing 737 and an Airbus A340 to the fleet, recently the carrier received a second Boeing 737, enabling them to expand their regional network.