Suriname also sees possibilities in Sustainable Tourism Development

PARAMARIBO- Suriname is also involved in sustainable tourism development and in particular the use of its heritage, such as the historic city center with its wooden buildings.

Last Monday, Stichting Building Heritage Suriname (SGES) had a site visit in the historic city center with tourism expert Chris Seek and Alessandro Martinotti, Project Officer UNESCO Kingston Office.

They are in Suriname due to the workshop ‘UNESCO Sustainable Tourism Strategy for World Heritage Properties in Suriname’ to be held on July 19 and 20 at the National Archives Suriname (NAS).

Visits

Representatives of Jodensavanne, the Ministry of Transport Communication and Tourism (TCT) and the Building Committee were also on the tour. Two more site visits are planned to Jodensavanne and the Cassipora cemetery and the Central Suriname Nature Reserve (CSNR).