Survey results should direct urban and tourist development on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- At the request of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB), the World Bank is launching a survey with the aim of gaining insight into the priorities and feelings of residents with regard to urban and tourist development.

The survey will be incorporated into a more extensive report that will also be supplemented with interviews with experts and previous technical studies. The report will include assessments of potential growth scenarios and will support the Executive Council in making strategic choices regarding sustainable development.

The survey will be conducted at various locations on the island from August 2 to August 15, 2022 among the residents of Bonaire. The results will be fed back during information sessions for residents.

“It is very important that Bonaire develops in a sustainable and responsible manner. We are now at a decisive point and we need to make informed decisions for the future of our island on the basis of good information,” said Deputy of Economy and Tourism, Hennyson Thielman.

Financing

The program is funded by the European Union-funded Technical Assistance Program for Disaster Risk Financing and Insurance in Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs).

The Executive Council calls on residents to give their input in the surveys, which will be available in several languages.