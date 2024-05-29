Police and justice Suspects arrested for tax fraud Redactie 29-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – On Tuesday, May 28, 2024, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) arrested two suspects in connection with a criminal investigation named “Holmpton.” Shortly after the arrests, the examining magistrate conducted searches at a business premises and two homes, seizing multiple assets.

The investigation focuses on several individuals and legal entities suspected of tax fraud, embezzlement of substantial sums of money, and money laundering of funds obtained through criminal activities. The Fiscal Information and Investigation Service (FIOD) is conducting this investigation in cooperation with KPCN and under the direction of the public prosecutor of the Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba Prosecutor’s Office (OM BES).

The OM BES is intensifying its criminal law approach against undermining (financial) crime, with a particular focus on confiscating assets acquired through criminal activities, ensuring that crime never pays. Further arrests and searches in the Holmpton investigation are not ruled out.