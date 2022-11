KRALENDIJK – On Saturday afternoon, there was some consternation when a Hyundai Creta drove into the water at Playa Pabou and completely submerged.

The driver got caught in the accelerator pedal with his slipper when reversing and was unable to break in time. Fortunately, bystanders managed to offer immediate help, so there were no personal injuries to regret.

The car was in the water for almost two hours before it could be put back on land by heavy equipment.