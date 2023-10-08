Swim to Klein Bonaire Draws Large Crowd on Sunday Morning

KRALENDIJK- The anual Swim to Klein Bonaire this year brought about quite a large crowd. Estimates put the number of people present in the bay of Kralendijk at around 700 people.

However, not all present actually took the dive to start the swim to Klein Bonaire. Contrary to a very gray and rainy day Saturday, the sun was out bright and early, making it already quite warm around 9AM, when the first participants got in the water.

Distance

The distance from Bonaire to Klein Bonaire at the closest point is about one kilometer, or about 0.62 mile. However, currents and waves do not make the crossing necessarily an easy one, especially not for less experienced swimmers.