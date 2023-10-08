8 oktober 2023 11:22 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Events Latest news

Swim to Klein Bonaire Draws Large Crowd on Sunday Morning

1

A view of participants ready to start the swim to Klein Bonaire. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- The anual Swim to Klein Bonaire this year brought about quite a large crowd. Estimates put the number of people present in the bay of Kralendijk at around 700 people.

However, not all present actually took the dive to start the swim to Klein Bonaire. Contrary to a very gray and rainy day Saturday, the sun was out bright and early, making it already quite warm around 9AM, when the first participants got in the water.

Distance

The distance from Bonaire to Klein Bonaire at the closest point is about one kilometer, or about 0.62 mile. However, currents and waves do not make the crossing necessarily an easy one, especially not for less experienced swimmers.

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius