Delfins Swimming Club Bonaire back with a lot of medals in their pocket

KRALENDIJK- The youngsters of Delfins Swimming Club are back on the island, with various prizes that the young swimmers managed to get on neighboring island Curaçao.
Chenice Bergman Oosterlee won no less than three gold medals, Vyenne Winklaar two bronze and two silver medals, while Tyzick Pourier managed to get his hands on a bronze medal.
According to swimming coach Marylou Felida, it was an exciting competition and the young swimmers fought hard. Besides Bonaire, Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten and Panama also participated.
The swimmers were met at the airport on Sunday evening by, among others, Commissioner James Kroon of Sports Affairs and, of course by the parents who came to pick up their offspring.
