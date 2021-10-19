SXM Airport provides update about Terminal Reconstruction Program













Minister Lawrence got a walk through and explanation about the project. Photo: Government of St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG- St. Maarten Tourism minister Roger Lawrence met with SXM Airport Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Mingo and the reconstruction team of the Airport and Ballast Nedam on Friday and was provided with a project review and a facility walkthrough.

Ballast Nedam’s construction team is already on site, preparing for the reconstruction to start in November. Mirto Breell, the Project Director at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), expressed that the construction portion of the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project will take a phased-planned approach over a two-year period, and is expected to be finished by mid-2023.

“As the reconstruction begins, we will not only focus on the construction portion but also focus on the guest experience. It is crucial that our guests coming to our country have a memorable airport experience, and this all starts with the people, what message are we sharing about the country. This is key for our growth if we want to be the number one destination in the Caribbean. We all need to start saying it, believing it and living it,” stated Minister Roger Lawrence.