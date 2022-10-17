SXM Government implements Rotational Towing Program

PHILIPSBURG- On Friday, October 14, 2022, the Towing Policy of the Ministry of Justice was published in the National Gazette. The absence of a clear parking and towing policy plan in St. Maarten has been causing challenges for a number of years, including transport disarray, abandoned cars and a problematic towing practice.

The Ministry of Justice is tasked with realizing effective enforcement of parking offenses and the promotion of public road safety. As such, a transparent and unambiguous towing policy is essential in achieving those goals.

The towing policy which was established in collaboration with the Ministries of TEATT and VROMI aims to provide clarity about the legal basis and the procedure of towing, including checks and balances for the citizens of Sint Maarten. The legal framework for towing includes procedural steps, the registration system, and the procedure for selling and demolishing towed vehicles. The Ministry of VROMI is currently in the process of replacing traffic signs where they once stood. In the meantime, however, the general public is encouraged to park in a responsible manner. For example, there is no need for a driver to park on a sidewalk disrupting the flow of traffic and hindering of pedestrians.

Rotational

To implement the towing Policy in an adequate manner, the Ministry of Justice created an inventive Rotational Tow Program. The program contains guidelines a towing operator shall comply with in order to receive a rotation tow listing with the Ministry of Justice of Sint Maarten. The Policy also the fees and the response time for towing companies.

Warning

The Ministry is hereby advising persons who have been parking at locations or for time periods not allowed by the law to take note of this initiative toward a stricter and more structural approach to towing vehicles.