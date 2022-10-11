11 oktober 2022 09:09 am

SZV St. Maarten receives first ‘clean’ audit report

Fltr:  SZV Chief Financial Officer Mr. Elton Felisie, SZV Manager Monitoring & Reporting Ms. Cassandra Webster, Minister of VSA Mr. Omar Ottley, SZV Director Mr. Glen A. Carty, and Minister of Finance Mr. Ardwell Irion.

PHILIPSBURG, St Maarten -For the first time since their inception, Social & Health Insurances SZV received a clean audit report for its 2021 financial statements. 

The clean audit report was issued on September 27, 2022, by the government audit bureau, Stichting Overheids Accountants Bureau (SOAB). A clean audit report also termed an ‘Approved Control,’ means that the auditors found that the financial reporting by SZV was accurate and transparent. 

Timeline & quality

According to SZV, they have prioritized improving both the timeliness and quality of its financial statements, which has contributed significantly to this year’s approved control and milestone.

