SZV St. Maarten receives first ‘clean’ audit report

PHILIPSBURG, St Maarten -For the first time since their inception, Social & Health Insurances SZV received a clean audit report for its 2021 financial statements.

The clean audit report was issued on September 27, 2022, by the government audit bureau, Stichting Overheids Accountants Bureau (SOAB). A clean audit report also termed an ‘Approved Control,’ means that the auditors found that the financial reporting by SZV was accurate and transparent.

Timeline & quality

According to SZV, they have prioritized improving both the timeliness and quality of its financial statements, which has contributed significantly to this year’s approved control and milestone.