SZW commissions large scale perception study

KRALENDIJK – Next month the consultancy firm Linkels & Partners, commissioned by the RCN-unit and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment (SZW), will start an independent study to find out how citizens experience the services of the RCN-unit SZW. According to SZW, the provision of good service on Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius is a priority.

This month the RCN unit SZW will approach clients by mail or by phone if they want to participate in one of the group discussions of Linkels & Partners on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. Under the guidance of the researchers the services and support offered by SZW are discussed. Questions are asked about the experience of participants and propositions are presented. The answers are processed anonymously. For the RCN unit SZW it is important what is said, not by whom.

Social insurances

The RCN-unit SZW is committed to safe, healthy and fair working situations and pays social insurances on behalf of the Ministry to contribute to the social security of the elderly, parents and people who temporarily cannot work or who are in a financial emergency situation. The service is constantly evolving. For example, as of March 2020, the RCN SZW unit implemented the corona emergency support package, and as of July 1, 2021, the process of reporting sick and applying for wage loss was digitized.

Study

SZW would like to know from its customers how its services are perceived, for example in terms of quality, accessibility, speed and reliability. What is experienced as good and what could be improved? The valuable input of customers will be used to improve the services of the RCN unit SZW. SZW hopes that many customers want to participate in the research and thanks in advance for their cooperation. The research results will be delivered in June 2022.

Linkels & Partners is an independent research bureau based on Bonaire, with a great deal of experience in the field of research into the perception of customers. For questions and/or comments about the survey, please contact Linkels & Partners at info@linkels.com or 717 8711. It is also possible to mail to info.szw@rijksdienstcn.com.