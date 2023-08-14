Taste of Bonaire brings many people together again

KRALENDIJK – Taste of Bonaire, Summer Edition, once again brought a lot of people to the streets of Kralendijk’s city center last Saturday.

While many visitors enjoyed the event, there was also criticism regarding the early ending time of the festival, namely at 10 o’clock in the evening, precisely when various music groups were performing.

Throughout the evening, there were performances by JC And Friends, Dance Group, Dj Roch, and the audience had the chance to get acquainted with the candidates for Miss Teen Bonaire 2023-2024.

Recognition

Deputy Jolinda Craane of Sports & Culture took the opportunity to recognize the efforts of participants of “Palabra di Arte,” baseball players from the U8 division, and Special Olympics participants, honoring them with a special certificate.