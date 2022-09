The annual financial statement 2021 for the ‘Opbrengstbelasting’ has to be submitted to the Belastingdienst/CN by 30 September 2022.

You can submit the annual financial statement by e-mail: balie@belastingdienst-cn.nl or on paper

at the counter of the Tax Office. Don’t forget that the statement has to be signed by the director

or authorised representative. Avoid a fine by handing in the annual statement on time.