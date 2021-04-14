TCB and Echo Foundation will celebrate Earth Day 2021 with Virtual Event













Photo: Earthday.org

Kralendijk- This year, Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) in collaboration with Foundation Echo will celebrate Earth Day virtually on the Facebook page “Bonaire Tourism”.

Thursday, April 22nd is Earth Day. The theme of this year is: “Restore Our Earth”. Earth Day is a worldwide environmental movement with the aim of protecting and conserving our planet. More than 1 billion participants worldwide celebrate Earth Day by joining different initiatives and events such as; plant a garden, clean-ups or partake in eco-friendly activities.







To commemorate Earth Day, TCB is sharing 22 ways how Bonaire celebrates Earth Day every day. Since April 1st, followers of the social media pages “Bonaire Tourism” and “Bonaire Toerisme” can see posts of the different ways Bonaire celebrates Earth Day every day.

Live event

On April 22nd, TCB in collaboration with Foundation Echo will celebrate Earth Day starting with a live streaming at 8 a.m. at Dos Pos. During the live streaming, the audience can admire the “Amazon Yellow-Shouldered Parrots”, that rehabilitates in the park. In addition, the audience can interact with the experts of Foundation Echo. In the afternoon at 4 p.m., there will be a “Q&A” session, in which the audience will get the chance to ask questions to the experts. You can follow the live streaming on the Facebook page “Bonaire Tourism”.

TCB and Foundation Echo extend an invitation to the community of Bonaire to come celebrate Earth Day with us on April 22nd, via Facebook live streaming from Dos Pos.