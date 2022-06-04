TCB and Fundashon Forma sign Cooperation Agreement

KRALENDIJK- Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) earlier this week has signed a Cooperation Agreement with Fundashon Formashon pa Mañan (FORMA).

As part of the Tourism Recovery plan one of the main objectives is Community inclusion. TCB’s aim is to expand the benefits stemming from tourism development to a broader segment of the Bonaire population, by educating and inspiring the community and to provide our local population with the necessary tools to form part of Bonaire’s largest economic sector.

FORMA has been providing the course ‘Bonaire in Depth and Guiding Skills’ for a few years now. By obtaining this certificate it shows that the student has the necessary knowledge to provide guidance in a responsible manner to tourists and other interested parties about Bonaire. TCB’s aim is to have ​​qualified tour guides to ensure the quality of the tourist product and the experience. Both organizations see the advantage in a Cooperation Agreement with the aim of giving visitors to Bonaire an unforgettable experience.

Cooperation

The cooperation agreement is also considered the foundation for future collaboration on educational and community projects. FORMA and TCB will continue to explore and realize a variety of activities in the future for providing training and courses for those who work in the tourism sector in order to realize the goals outlined in the Strategic Tourism Master Plan and Tourism Recovery plan.