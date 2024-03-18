Economy TCB at the ITB trade fair in Berlin Redactie 2024-03-18 - 2 minuten leestijd

TCB was represented by Miles Mercera and Marjolein Oleana. Photo: TCB

BERLIN/KRALENDIJK- Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) participated from March 5 to 7, 2024 in the Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB) in Germany, Berlin, the largest B2B trade fair in Europe, in collaboration with the Dutch Board of Tourism and Conventions (NBTC).

Bonaire’s representation at the ITB was led by Miles Mercera, CEO of TCB, and Marjolein Oleana, Business Manager & Europe Liaison.

In 2023, TCB and NBTC entered into a partnership, giving TCB the opportunity to collaborate with NBTC in various areas. Bonaire’s participation in trade shows is an integral part of this collaboration.

During the fair, the TCB team made intensive contact with potential new German tour operators and other important parties within the German-speaking travel industry. The aim was to further promote and position Bonaire on the German market and establish new collaborations for the island.

TCB’s goal is to further focus on the German, Austrian, and Swiss markets, known as the GAS market (Germany, Austria, Switzerland). The focus is further promoting Bonaire within these markets and attracting more visitors from these regions.

Great success

“The ITB trade show was a great success for our team. We are confidently entering into new collaborations to strengthen Bonaire in Germany and surrounding countries.” – Miles Mercera, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire.

The TCB team looks back on a very successful ITB trade fair and is determined to enter into new collaborations that will put Bonaire even more firmly on the map within the German-speaking markets.