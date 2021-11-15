TCB & BIA in collaboration with BONHATA & OLB sign Memorandum of Understanding and Joint Cooperation Agreement

- 22Shares
KRALENDIJK– Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), and Bonaire International Airport (BIA), in collaboration with OLB and BONHATA sign a Memorandum of Understanding and Joint Cooperation Agreement where these parties expressed the need to continue for full cooperation and collaboration between these entities in order to achieve the common goals for our Bonaire Route Development efforts in a coherent, effective and efficient manner. After the arrival of United Airlines, we have reached our pre-COVID level of Air Service to Bonaire. We will continue and enlarge the development for more connections within the scope of the Tourism Masterplan and Tourism Recovery Plan.
Our goal: Continue a joint collaboration for a sustainable execution of the Route Development strategy for the island of Bonaire. OLB, BIA, BONHATA in partnership with TCB as business entities will continue to work closely together in our efforts to maintain and increase the air service to Bonaire. The joint efforts from these entities are aimed at attracting new carriers and/or stimulate airlines already serving Bonaire to increase frequencies and open up new gateways/destinations.
The collaboration agreement also identifies areas of data sharing and execution of projects such as the Exit Survey and visitors experience at the airport.
Commissioner of Tourism, Mr. Hennyson Thielman (OLB), BONHATA CEO, Veroesjka de Windt and BONHATA President, Bas Noij and CEO Bonaire International Airport Bonaire, Jos Hillen proudly supported this achievement today and congratulated the team on behalf of the Route Development committee.
According to Miles Mercera, CEO TCB, “this is an important milestone in the process of professionalizing and creating the right framework for partnership in tourism. This collaboration serves as the foundation of our Route Development strategy and gives a sense of direction and commitment. I am proud of the achievements so far and do look forward to this new chapter of Air Service/Route Development efforts.”
According to Jos Hillen, CEO of BIA “we will continue our efforts to develop our Masterplan of the airport to reach the required international safety standards (ICAO), to enlarge the infrastructure and building a new international terminal connected to the existing airport at the eastside. That makes it possible to let the airport grow within the conditions of Masterplan Tourism and Recovery plan.”
Also read:
- Holland and islands Preparing Booster Shot Campaign for Dutch Caribbean
- Neglect…is closer than you think
- Market research into car/fleet insurance
- TCB & BIA in collaboration with BONHATA & OLB sign Memorandum of Understanding and Joint Cooperation Agreement
- The number of students on MBO Bonaire has grown quite drastically
- Donations enable ATC soccer team ATC out of the fire again
- Government entities Bonaire make Progress with compilation of Financial Statements
- BearingPoint confident about assessment after criticism of Curacao’s Finance Minister
- Van Putten and PLP Faction Support Visit Makana Ferry
- RCN employees provide training for the Ministry of Justice Curaçao
- Global Entrepreneurship Week and Art Exhibition Kicked off at Bonaire Chamber of Commerce
- George Mensché will succeed Nerry Gonzales as Head Government Participations
- Now over 150 active Coronacases on Bonaire
- Successful speed meet ‘Ban traha den Turismo
- ZJCN will continue to work with BonLab for the time being