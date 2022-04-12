TCB brainstorms about new logo for Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is brainstorming about an upgrade for the current logo used to promote Bonaire as a tourism destination. The current logo is already in use for quite some time.

“I can tell you that it is not going to be one of these logos” said TCB director Miles Mercera while showing some ideas for a new logo during the first quarterly tourism meeting of the year.

The new logo is part of a refreshed branding for that island that TCB is currently working on. The new branding should focus more on Bonaire’s Unique Selling Points than the current image does.