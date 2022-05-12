TCB expects strong summer for Tourism Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- The summer period of 2022 promises to be strong Bonaire’s tourism industry, despite lasting changes in travel behavior

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) recently conducted a quick scan study to forecast the summer season 2022 which will commence +/- mid May 2022 up to September 2022. The summer months are traditionally considered low season for Bonaire and the Caribbean region. Nevertheless, TCB anticipates a better summer performance compared to pre-pandemic figures.

According to Bonaire tourism partner Expedia, 81% of travelers plan to take at least one vacation with family and friends in the first and second half of 2022. Three in five travelers are willing to pay additional fees so that their trip can be more sustainable. 49% said they will choose a less crowded destination to reduce effects of over tourism. TCB is tapping into this niche demand by repositioning Bonaire and its communication efforts to showcase our value to meet the niche desire of the traveler.

Excited

TCB’s CEO, Miles B M Mercera says the organization is excited to launch our new communication efforts in our primary markets. “We are currently intensifying our collaboration with partners such as American Airlines, Delta and United while inspiring and inviting travelers from around the world to experience our local culture, nature, heritage and people”, according to Mercera.