TCB & Friends presents its simadan costume for the Rincon and Playa parades

KRALENDIJK – Last Saturday evening, the TCB & Friends Culture Group Bonaire presented its costume for participation in the simadan parades in the streets of Rincon on April 30, 2023 and also in the simadan parade in Playa on May 1, 2023, which is dedicated to Chana and Doei.

The event was a joyful occasion for the members present, set in a fantastic atmosphere with JC & Friends, the official music group of TCB & Friends, and took place at the parking lot of Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB). The Bonaire Folkloric Dancers presented the costume during a spectacular folkloric dance show.

TCB & Friends is a project of TCB, led by Angelo Domacasse, and comprises a total of 180 members. This year’s costume theme is ‘It’s in our nature’. The costume represents the Bonairean flamingo, which is also featured in the branding of TCB, the main sponsor of the group.

The costume embodies our way of thinking, speaking, behaving and expressing ourselves. It inspires us to love our culture and to be in solidarity with each other so that we can share our values, customs and norms.

The headscarf symbolizes all the positive effects that surround our island of Bonaire and our culture. The color white represents peace and freedom, yellow represents the sun and the Kibrahachabloem, which blooms only once a year, and pink represents the flamingo, which is also depicted on the costume. The flamingo is the exclusive diva, elegant as only she can be, and that is in our nature. The costume was designed by Monique Winklaar.