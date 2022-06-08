TCB invites Tourism Partners and Stakeholders Entry Tax Session

KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is organizing its first Visitors Entry Tax (VET) Stakeholder Session as part of the communication strategy to inform stakeholders and partners on the implementation and progress. The session will take place on June 17th, 2022.

Beginning July 1st, visitors are required to pay a Visitors Entry Tax (VET) of $75 per person per visit to Bonaire. This is not a new or additional tax; it is simply replacing what was formerly known as the island’s ‘room tax’ and rental ‘car tax’ and was previously collected directly through accommodations and providers. The tax will apply to all non-residents 13 years and older entering Bonaire. Non-residents aged 12 and under and residents of the former Netherlands Antilles arriving to the island will be required to pay a $10 per visit fee. The mandatory tax will be paid digitally via an online platform or upon arrival at the airport.

Since the announcement of the VET that will go into effect on July 1st, TCB together with The Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB), Bonaire International Airport (BIA), Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA), and IBIS Management Associates Inc (IBIS) have been working on developing the VET online platform as well as the roadmap for how the collecting and controlling of the new entry tax will be implemented.

The VET Stakeholder Session will take place on Friday, June 17th, 2022, at Courtyard by Marriott Bonaire from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Stakeholders and partners who are interested in joining this session, need to RSVP via the invitation that was sent on Monday, June 6th, 2022, or send an email to: marketing@tourismbonaire.com. For stakeholders and partners who are not able to attend the session, a live stream link of the session can be available upon request.

Following the VET Stakeholder Session, TCB will be organizing several information sessions during the next few weeks to give an update on the progress and implementation of the new entry tax platform. The new platform will be available in mid-June 2022 and will be shared with all stakeholders and partners accordingly.

For any questions and or inquiries regarding the implementation of the VET, please contact marketing@tourismbonaire.com.