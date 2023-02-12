12 februari 2023 17:00 pm

TCB is celebrating 15 years of Delta Airlines flights

Saturday’s Delta flight was welcomed by BIA director Maarten van der Scheer en TCB Director Miles Mercera. Photo: TCB

KRALENDIJK- On Saturday, February 11, 2023, Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) celebrated the arrival of Delta Air Lines with a water salute as part of the airline’s 15 years of flying from Atlanta to Bonaire.

As part of the celebration, TCB welcomed all arriving visitors with a Bonairian goodie bag as a token of appreciation, which was presented by our Miss Tourism Bonaire, Caroline Porras.

Proud

“We are proud of this milestone and the partnership with Delta Air Lines. We look forward to another decade of partnership with Delta Air Lines,” said TCB President Miles Mercera.

