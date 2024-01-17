TCB Launches Marketing Campaign in Collaboration with WINAIR

KRALENDIJK – The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is set to run a three-month campaign in collaboration with the St. Maarten-based airline WINAIR. From January to March 2024, Bonaire promotions will be featured on the headrests of WINAIR’s aircraft.

The airline operates three flights per week between Philipsburg and Bonaire, with a stop at Curaçao Airport on the outbound and return journeys.

Tourists from WINAIR’s extensive network can easily reach Bonaire through these flights, while passengers from Bonaire can travel to the broader Caribbean region, including destinations such as Antigua, Dominica, Haiti, Saba, St. Barts, St. Eustatius, St. Kitts, and Tortola, via Curaçao and St. Maarten.