17 januari 2024 19:21 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Latest news Sint Maarten Tourism Travel

TCB Launches Marketing Campaign in Collaboration with WINAIR

211

An ATR plane from WINAIR with the promotional material for Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is set to run a three-month campaign in collaboration with the St. Maarten-based airline WINAIR.  From January to March 2024, Bonaire promotions will be featured on the headrests of WINAIR’s aircraft. 

The airline operates three flights per week between Philipsburg and Bonaire, with a stop at Curaçao Airport on the outbound and return journeys. 

Tourists from WINAIR’s extensive network can easily reach Bonaire through these flights, while passengers from Bonaire can travel to the broader Caribbean region, including destinations such as Antigua, Dominica, Haiti, Saba, St. Barts, St. Eustatius, St. Kitts, and Tortola, via Curaçao and St. Maarten.

Related Posts

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius