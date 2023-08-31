TCB organizes scavenger hunt for children

KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) will host a scavenger hunt for children ages 9 to 12 on September 23. The Tourism Scavenger Hunt will take place in downtown Kralendijk and there are several prizes to be won.

To participate, a group of five children accompanied by an adult must be formed. After registering, each group will be assigned a color with which to participate. A fantasy must be created around that color, for which an additional prize is available.

During the scavenger hunt, participating children will make several stops where they can participate in various activities. The group with the most points and who arrives within the set time will be the winner of the scavenger hunt. Prizes will be awarded during the next edition of Taste of Bonaire on Sept. 30.

The scavenger hunt is on September 23 from 10:00 to 12:00 in downtown Kralendijk. The start is at Wilhelminapark and the finish at El Mundo. You can register until September 13 by filling out a participation form at TCB. Participation is free of charge. After the scavenger hunt, participants will receive lunch and a goody bag from TCB.