TCB presents 2022 Marketing & Action plan

TCB director Miles Mercera hands over the Marketing- & Action plan to Commissioner Hennyson Thielman

KRALENDIJK- On Monday January 17th, 2022, Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) kicked off the year with its Virtual Marketing Week and presentation of its 2022 Marketing & Action Plan as part of our Tourism Recovery Plan.

Bonaire’s Tourism Strategy led by TCB in partnership with its stakeholders shared four (4) main objectives for 2022: Community Inclusion, the redefinition of Bonaire as a unique premium destination (Low Volume, High Impact), attracting the right type of tourist and the elevation of the Tourist Experience.

The virtual presentation was presented by the CEO of TCB, Miles B M Mercera, where he shared the latest developments in tourism including a recap of 2021 and its performance results.

Furthermore, TCB addressed the current air service performance/developments and the objectives outlined for 2022/2023. Bonaire’s Route Development Committee led by TCB consisting of both public and private sector partners has stipulated its focus for the year. The short-term goals include expansion in air service capacity out of the North American market, with a strategic focus on the tri-state area, North Carolina and Midwest USA. Updates were also given on the carriers involved and the progress made.

Data Collection

Data collection will remain an important component of the overall strategy of which our Bonaire Exit survey and new entry tax platform will be of utmost importance. TCB also shared its product development efforts such as school learning programs, general tourism awareness campaigns, Bonaire WIFI projects for public areas and much more.

The second part of the presentation was presented by Veroesjka de Windt, CEO of BONHATA. Veroesjka who gave an overview of accommodation performance in 2021, and also their upcoming projects for 2022.

The Marketing week continues on Tuesday with a presentation of the new creative agency Dunn & Co that TCB has been working with the last couple of months, and on Wednesday the presentation about Exit Survey and Cruise Data.