TCB satisfied with first Bario festival

KRALENDIJK- Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is pleased with the first Bario Festival that took place in one of the neighborhoods of the island. The event took place on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Plaza Chiku Goeloe in Antriol.

According to the TCB, the event was well attended by both locals and visitors. The evening was filled with music there were various stands with local dishes, drinks and pastries. The music group Formashon Musikal Krioyo gave the evening a musical touch with a special guest appearance by Luis Moka.

Pleased

TCB says it is pleased with the cooperation it has gained in organizing the first Bario Festival. “In particular the organization Wedoe, MCB, Selibon and TUI,” said the TCB on Friday.

The next Bario Festival will take place on May 7, 2022 in the Rincon district. With the Bario festivals, TCB wants to encourage visitors to also visit other districts of the island, outside the center or the really touristic zones.