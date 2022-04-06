TCB signs agreement with musician Luis Moka

KRALENDIJK- The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has signed an agreement with local artist Luiginio Molina, better known as Luis Moka.

The signed agreement is a collaboration to promote Bonaire through music and our local cultural traditions. “Luis Moka’s dedication and efforts to keep our local traditions alive through music should be celebrated. TCB recognizes its efforts to share and promote our local heritage, our ‘krioyo’ music and way of life with the world,” said TCB Director Miles Mercera.

Rebranding

TCB is currently working on a so-called ‘rebranding’ project in which the emphasis is on the harmony between people and culture on the island.

“I am honored and ready to continue promoting our local music, dance and rhythm. From Rincon to the world,” says Moka in a response.