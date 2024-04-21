Sports Team Saba Departs for First Match in SSS School Games reporter 21-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The first team left the island on Sunday. Photo: Government of Saba

THE BOTTOM- On Sunday morning a group of female students who whill be representing Saba in the SSS School Games have left the island for their for the first competition on St. Eustatius.

During the games students from St. Maarten, St. Eustatius and Saba will meet and compete starting today. Sint Eustatius will be hosting the volleyball tournament for secondary school girls on April 21st.

On May 12th, 2024, Saba will take the helm, organizing the netball competition for primary school girls. The series will culminate on May 26th, 2024, with Sint Maarten hosting the 3×3 basketball tournament for primary school boys.