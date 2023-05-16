Tei p’abo Presents ‘Beyond Shame’: A Theatrical Journey to Overcoming Shame

KRALENDIJK – Tei p’abo is organizing the interactive theater performance ‘Beyond Shame’ in collaboration with storyteller Archell Thompson. The performance revolves around breaking the feeling of shame and is based on real-life situations.

The interactive show will take place at Jong Bonaire in a cozy setting, using recognizable role-playing. Through this theatrical form, Tei p’abo aims to showcase the origins of shame and how to overcome it.

Archell Thompson, originally from Curaçao, has previously performed with parents and children from Bonaire in the theater production ‘Show Your Talents’ in February and ‘Stop the Beating’ in November 2021. Archell has now become a familiar face on Bonaire.

Through this theater production, Tei p’abo aims to draw attention to breaking shame, making the theme more visible and open for discussion among the audience. Together with the audience, they will explore the causes of shame, search for possible solutions, and provide inspiration on how to deal with shame.

The theater show is free and will take place on Wednesday, May 24th, at 6:00 PM at Jong Bonaire. Would you like to attend the performance? Please register via rcncommunicatie@rijksdienstCN.com. Please note that there is limited space for 40 people, so be sure to reserve your spot quickly.