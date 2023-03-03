3 maart 2023 13:15 pm

TELBO celebrates 40th anniversary

TELBO-director Gregory Colina, flanked by his team, gave an overview of this year’s celebrations. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – Telefonia Boneriano N.V., or TELBO, celebrates its fortieth anniversary this year. The telecom company announced on Thursday how it will reflect on this memorable fact.

According to director Gregory Colina, there is every reason to reflect extensively on the birthday of the public company. “Forty years is almost a lifetime. That is why we are going to celebrate this extensively,” says Colina.

According to Colina, TELBO has been committed to serving customers for forty years and with what he describes as “the necessary charisma”. Large prizes will be raffled, especially among customers who have been loyal to the local telecom provider for forty years.

Activities

Celebrations will be organized around the company’s birthday on several days in March, with activities both at the office and outside.


