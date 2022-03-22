22 March 2022 14:44 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Latest news Sint Maarten

TELEM launches new and ‘mobile friendly’ Website

80

TELEM launches new and ‘mobile friendly’ Website
The new web site has various new functionalities and is more mobile friendly than before. Photo: TELEm

PHILIPSBURG- St. Maarten’s Telecom Provider, TELEm, has launched a new website. According to a newsletter from the Company, the new site is much improved and also more functional than before. 

According to TELEm, the new site is more mobile friendly and will lead to a better customer experience. Among others, the site allows residents to use a Fiber Availability Checker to see if a Fiber  optics is now available in their street.  

Also read:







en English
X
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishde Germanpt Portuguesees Spanish