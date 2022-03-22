TELEM launches new and ‘mobile friendly’ Website

The new web site has various new functionalities and is more mobile friendly than before. Photo: TELEm

PHILIPSBURG- St. Maarten’s Telecom Provider, TELEm, has launched a new website. According to a newsletter from the Company, the new site is much improved and also more functional than before.

According to TELEm, the new site is more mobile friendly and will lead to a better customer experience. Among others, the site allows residents to use a Fiber Availability Checker to see if a Fiber optics is now available in their street.