Telling: 91.5% of Positive Tests on Bonaire is among those not vaccinated

KRALENDIJK- Figures from the Dutch Institute for Public Health and Environment (RIVM) show that a vast majority of those who test positive for the Covid-19 virus on the island, are those who are not or not fully vaccinated.

“Last week, 423 people per 100,000 inhabitants on Bonaire received a positive SARS-CoV-2 test result, a slight increase from 406/100,000 a week earlier (September 23-29)”, according to the RIVM report dealing with the Dutch Caribbean islands.

According to RIVM, the majority of those tested positive are unvaccinated adults. The share of positive tests has almost doubled in the past week, from 9.5% to 17.0%.

RIVM figures also show that the vaccination status of those who have come in for a test, is known in 86% of the cases. Of those positive cases, of which the vaccination status is known, 91.5% are unvaccinated, 1.8% partially vaccinated and 6.7% fully vaccinated.