Temporarily no applications for Dutch citizenship | Advertisement

Do you want to apply for Dutch nationality? The IND will not process any new applications from the 30th of June to the 18th of August. Please keep this in mind.
Current applications will be processed until the 30th of June. During this period it is not possible to:
- – Ask questions or to make requests regarding Dutch citizenship;
- – submit applications for Dutch citizenship;
- – submit formal documents on Thursdays;
- – Make payments and have requests signed. The IND remains available for other services. Do you have questions about pending cases?
Or do you have other questions? Please contact us at Nederlandschap@rijkdienstcn.com.