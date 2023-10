KRALENDIJK – As a result of unfavorable weather conditions and strong gusts of wind yesterday and early this morning, the decision has been made to temporarily close the floating pier at Parke Tului. This was announced today in a press release by the Public Entity Bonaire and Stinapa.

During the closure, it is not possible to use the pier. Indebon and Stinapa are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to take additional measures if necessary.