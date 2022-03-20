Ten-day Security Training at Bonaire International Training wrapped up

KRALENDIJK- Over the past two weeks, a number of training courses have been held at Flamingo Airport, aimed at safety.
This concerns both so-called on-the-job training and classroom refresher training. The training courses take place within the framework of a three-year cooperation agreement BIA signed with the National Civil Aviation Training Center (NTCB) in The Netherlands.
Successful
Trainer Martijn van ‘t Veer speaks of a successful training program. “The i’s have been dotted and the t’s crossed again. We have worked hard and we are very proud of all the employees who participated in the course”.
