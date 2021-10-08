Tender for assisting students from Caribbean Netherlands starts













DEN HAGUE – The Ministry of Education, Culture and Science is conducting a public tender to select a market party for the reception and assistance of students from the Caribbean Netherlands who are continuing their education in the European Netherlands.

Since 10/10/2020, the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science has ensured that students from the Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba) are received upon arrival and assisted during first year of study. The ministry enters into a fixed-term agreement with a market party for this purpose. The agreement with the current assisting party, Turan Goeloe, will end upon completing the assistance for the students who will start their study in the Netherlands in the scholastic year 2021-2022, For the assistance of the student groups in the subsequent period the ministry will, as usual, offer all interested market parties the opportunity to submit an offer. The tender has been published on Tenderned. Please find the link to the published tender here: https://www.tenderned.nl/tenderned-tap/aankondigingen/239685

For students who wish to study in the Netherlands starting in the academic year 2022-2023, the assistance offered will include a package of services that the student can use. Students can choose from, among other things: assistance before departure from their own island, arranging the flight, central reception, help with taking out insurance, local reception and arranging formalities, arranging accommodation and support during the first year of study.

The ministry is currently looking at how the preparation of these students will take shape from now until March 2022, when the selected market party will start. Timely preparation and supervision are essential factors in increasing the study success of students from the Caribbean Netherlands.



