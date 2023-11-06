Tender for providing lessons within the Justitiële Inrichting Caribisch Nederland | Advertisement

The Justitiële Inrichting Caribisch Nederland (JICN) is looking for individuals interested in teaching in various fields. The reintegration project “Ban pa Kambio” offers detainees the opportunity to build a socially acceptable existence after their detention by participating in an educational programme or a work-study programme during their incarceration.

To provide for this day programme, JICN is seeking individuals interested in teaching the following subjects:

– upholstery & sewing lessons;

– yoga;

– clay / candle making / soap making; – plant care;

– hair care;

– music lessons / brass band; – beauty specialist;

– mechanic;

– creativity and art;

– welding.

The work takes place on weekdays during daytime hours. To be eligible for this assignment, you must

meet the following requirements:

– You must possess a valid Certificate of Good Conduct (Verklaring Omtrent het Gedrag or VOG).

– You must be registered with the Chamber of Commerce for the specific assignment.

– You must meet the appropriate educational requirements and/or have substantial work experience. – You must be available to work flexibly from Monday to Friday.

– You must be proficient in both Papiamentu and Dutch languages.

– You must have written proficiency in the Dutch language.

– In case of illness or vacation, you must always provide an equivalent substitute.

If you have an interest in one or more of these assignments, please register by no later than Friday, 10TH November 2023, via aanbesteding@rijksdienstCN.com. Mention in your registration which assignment(s) you are interested in. You will then receive the necessary documents for the bidding process from us.