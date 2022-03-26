Tender forms first phase in Airport Boulevard Construction project St. Eustatius

Artist impressions: Government of Statia/Royal Haskoning

ORANJESTAD- The Public Entity St. Eustatius recently started with the tender phase for the construction of phase one of the Airport Boulevard. This phase consists of the road reconstruction between the Concordia Road and the Theodore A. M Pandt Boulevard, up to the intersection of the Charles A Woodley Road.

The construction itself is planned to commence in the second quarter of 2022. It is estimated that phase one will take approximately 1 year and 6 months, which means that it will be completed in 2023.

The accessibility to the new airport terminal and the FISO tower will be improved by including parking lots and a “kiss and go” area where passengers can be dropped off. Phase 1 also includes a separate two-single-lane road with footpaths along the road. In addition, a round-about will be built at the crossing with the Concordia Road and Road to Roots which is suitable for all traffic. The roundabout will improve the safety of road users immensely.

In addition, a 2-meter-wide footpath will be constructed next to the Airport fence. This can be used for jogging, walking or to perform another exercise. The length of the road that will be reconstructed (the Theodore A.M Pandt Road and some side roads) is approximately 644 meters and runs between the fire-department and the bend at the One Link supermarket.

Ministry

The Airport Boulevard Project is one of the projects that is mentioned in the “Showcase Infrastructure St. Eustatius”. These are Infrastructure projects financed by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (I&W) in the Netherlands. The execution is the responsibility of the Directorate Economy Nature and Infrastructure (ENI) in collaboration with the Program Projects Office of the Public Entity St. Eustatius.

Surface water

The surface water from the project will be managed and collected in water catchments (drains) located at strategic locations. The water will be directed to the existing open drains in front of the new Airport Terminal building to the culvert that runs under the road. This area will be upgraded to handle the surface water.

More roundbouts

Phase 2 consists of the construction of a new roundabout at the road junction Theodore A.M Pandt Boulevard and the Charles A. Woodley Road, amongst others. More information on this phase will be shared at a later stage.