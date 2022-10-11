Tender Identity Infrastructure | Advertisement

The National Office for Identity Data (RvIG), part of the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, administers the systems of the identity data. We regulate the manner that the identity data of citizens are established, administered, and disclosed for the public services. This makes us the hub of the identity infrastructure in the Netherlands and the Dutch part of the Caribbean.

The RvIG intends to launch a call for tenders for the process surrounding the issuance of the identity card for Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba (BES). The RvIG intends to properly prepare this call for tenders and this includes surveying the market through a market consultation.

In 2016, the RvIG procured new equipment for the application for and the manufacture of identity cards under the authority of the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations. An agreement was signed with the current supplier for the management, maintenance, and support of the BES identity card issuance system. A number of equipment components of the current issuance system have reached the end of their useful life. Moreover, the agreement with the current supplier expires in December 2022.

The purpose of the market consultation is to gain insight into possible suppliers for the performance of

all activities required for the turnkey delivery and maintenance of the system, including the maintenance, management, and support for the issuance of the BES identity card. Furthermore, with this market consultation we aim to get a good picture of the degree of interest and the possibilities and impossibilities in the market and the services. In this way, we will arrive at a feasibility estimate and preconditions for a potential contract.

Are you interested in this market consultation and would you like to answer some questions of the RvIG? Then register no later than the 14th of October 2022 via febe.smid@rijksoverheid.nl. On that date, you will then receive the market consultation documents.