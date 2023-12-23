Tender published for Construction of Saba’s New Harbour

THE BOTTOM – On Friday the tender for the construction of Black Rocks Harbor on Saba was published on TenderNed. At the end of October, the Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management granted the permit for the operation and construction of the new harbor.

The permit was available for public inspection until early December. The permitting authority has not received any notices of appeal or objection. As a result, this project, which is essential for Saba’s connectivity and economic growth, enters a new phase with the start of the tender of the main contract.