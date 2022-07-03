Tera Barra gives away local Watakeli trees

KRALENDIJK- Tera Barra, which is committed to the reforestation of Bonaire with more local tree species, has given away 500 young Watakeli (Bourreria succulenta) trees on Saturday.

The tiny white flowers produced by the Watakeli attract hummingbirds, bees and butterflies. The trees also produce small orange fruits, which are fed by birds and insects. However, the fruit, while edible, is not really palatable for human consumption.

Visitors to Tera Barra took the opportunity to purchase other local trees and plants as well.

Shadow

By replanting Bonaire with more local tree species, more shade areas are created, which keeps the island cooler. In addition, the trees attract birds and insects, among other things, which makes a positive contribution to the fauna on the island.