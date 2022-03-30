Terramar Museum looks back with satisfaction on Global Money Week activities

Arjen de Wolff of Konsiliare Dutch Caribbean showed youngsters how to apply for subsidies

KRALENDIJK- The Terramar museum can look back with satisfaction on the activities that the museum organized during the Global Money Week.

The museum says that no one will have noticed that prices have risen sharply in recent times and that being smart with money is important for everyone.

This year’s slogan was: “Build your future, be smart about money”. For Bonaire, this is specifically translated as “traha dam pa warda awa” (in Dutch: Build a dam to store water). After all, building a financial buffer is what many people hope to achieve.

Activities

During the Global Money Week Bonaire, several companies on Bonaire came together. According to Terramar, there was also a lot of interest in the various activities, including the workshops of the MCB (Become a first time home owner), Ennia (Build your future), the Chamber of Commerce (Establishing your own company) and Qredits (Personal Budgeting).

Youth

On Friday, Konsiliare Dutch Caribbean organized a workshop on applying for subsidies for young people with socially relevant plans. Terramar Museum itself visited the Aquamarijn School to tell children in grades 7 and 8 about the history of the coin on the (former Netherlands Antilles) islands.

Each day ended with a podcast, which can be found on the Terramar Museum facebook page.